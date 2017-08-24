World driest Atacama desert in Chile , flowers bloom over unusual rainfall and climate change

Santiage,August24:The BBC article calls the Atacama Desert the “world’s driest place.” How dry is it?

Very! The Atacama is actually the world’s driest non-polar desert. Regions of both the Atacama and Antarctica have never experienced rain in their recorded histories.

Why is the Atacama blooming now?

Northern Chile experienced unusually intense rainfall earlier this year.

According to the BBC, the “desierto florido (flowering desert) phenomenon usually occurs every five to seven years when rains cause buried seeds to germinate and flower.”

What plant life normally survives the arid Atacama?

Well, the dormant seeds that flower during a desierto florido event are still alive during the Atacama’s arid periods. They’re just not blooming!

Besides the dormant flower seeds, hundreds of plants have adapted to life in the high desert. These include dozens of endemic species of drought-tolerant plants such as cacti, saltgrass, and succulents.

Perhaps the most famous of the Atacama’s plant community is the yareta—what appears as a blob of bright green slime is actually the world’s highest-elevation woody plant. To conserve resources such as heat, moisture, and energy, the yareta is very dense and grows very slowly—a little more than one centimeter a year.