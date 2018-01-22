World Economic Forum: ‘Ghar Ka Swad Davos mein’

Davos [Switzerland], Jan. 22: The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, begins on January 23rd.

A team of chefs from Taj Group is preparing cuisines at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mainly consisting of Indian cuisine, the spread prepared by these chefs will be served at three different venues.

Speaking to ANI, Raghu Deora, the logistical head for this entire mission, said,”I have been told that he likes anything and everything vegetarian. It will be like ‘Ghar Ka Swad Davos mein” on serving to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that it is quite difficult to prepare Indian dishes here as the Indian spices are quite different.

“We are a team of 32 chefs and managers catering to India Adda, AP lounge and India Reception for about 12,000 people, we also have a special dinner at InterContinental. Prime Minister Modi will be having our food at 3 different venues. There is much bigger India presence in Davos,” he added.

He told, “Almost 1000 kg of spices has been brought from India, some hand-carried some couriered”.

Deora, along with Nitin Mathur, the executive chef Taj Krishna, Hyderabad and Neville Pimento, resident manager at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, will be leading the team of chefs at different venues.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on the opening day of the meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with the President of Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, besides holding a series of meetings with business leaders and addressing the international business council.

Under the theme “Creating a shared future in a Fractured World”, the meeting aims to set an agenda to address political, economic and Social challenges of recent times.

This year, over 3,000 global leaders from business, government, politics, academia and social sectors are participating at the Summit which will conclude on January 26.

(With ANI Inputs)