World Kickboxing Championship : 8 Year Old Kashmiri girl makes India proud

New Delhi, Nov 12: Eight-year-old Tajamul Islam scripted history at the World Kick Boxing Championship in Italy, where she made India proud by becoming the first player ever from the sub-junior category to clinch a gold medal.

Islam, who hails from Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, participated in the World Kick Boxing Championship which witnessed participation of ninety countries.

Islam’s coach, Master Fasil Ali, said that Tajamul participated in the world event with support from Kick Boxing Federation of India.

“It was five-day world championship in Italy,” he said.

In five days, Tajamul won six games grabbing eyeballs across the globe.

Islam defeated her rival from the United States to become the World champion in Kick Boxing.

The wunderkind created a sensation in the Valley with her feat and a grand welcome awaits her on her arrival back home.