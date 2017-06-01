On World Milk Day, have a glass of milk to enrich your health

NewDelhi,,June1:Sugar, wheat, dairy and more — these days it’s hard to find a food group that doesn’t have a loud mob of supporters crying its health benefits, and an equally loud mob of haters declaring it’s toxic.

But when it comes to dairy, most experts agree that, unless you have an intolerance to lactose, products including milk, yoghurt and cheese are great additions to your diet.

“Milk is delicious, versatile and packed full of essential nutrients,” nutritionist Katrina Strazdins, nutrition leader at Lion Dairy and Drinks, tells Coach on World Milk Day.

Ask the average person what those essential nutrients are and they’ll no doubt answer calcium. And while it’s true milk is a great source of that bone-building element, Strazdins explains it also contains several other must-haves:

Protein, for muscle growth, development and repair

Phosphorous, which works in tandem with calcium for strong bones and teeth

Iodine, for healthy cognitive function

Vitamin B5, for healthy mental performance

Potassium, for muscle function and hydration

Vitamin B2 and B12, to reduce tiredness and fatigue

But though a cup of milk is a nutrient bomb, Australian Bureau of Statistics data show that nearly three-quarters of women and half of men don’t eat the recommended three servings of dairy a day — and that the number of people shunning dairy is rising, particularly among women.

That’s a problem, because not eating enough dairy could lead to nutritional imbalances and diseases such as osteoporosis.

According to Strazdins, many Australians don’t eat enough dairy because they don’t know they’re supposed to eat three serves a day. (FYI, a serve of dairy is equal to a cup of milk, 40g of hard cheese, and a small tub of yoghurt.)