World reacts as Donald Trump becomes 45th US president
Washington,Nov9:French far-right leader Marine Le Pen congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday as the Republican appeared close to victory in the US presidential election. Le Pen, who heads the anti-immigration National Front (FN), tweeted: “Congratulations to the new president of the United States Donald Trump and to the free American people”.
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on German television on Wednesday that Republican Donald Trump’s move towards an unexpected victory in the US presidential election was a “huge shock”.She told broadcaster ARD: “I think Trump knows that this was not a vote for him but rather against Washington, against the establishment.”
It’s getting late and the thought of Trump elected president has emotionally exhausted my animals. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/s1voYHnbGy
— Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) November 9, 2016
Félicitations au nouveau président des Etats-Unis Donald Trump et au peuple américain, libre ! MLP
— Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) November 9, 2016
Saker Nusseibeh, chief executive at Hermes Investment Management, says a Trump presidency will probably be bad for America’s long-term growth prospects.
US President-Elect Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton congratulated him in phone call https://t.co/Nem9yCZO5P pic.twitter.com/lh9tqPd6H8
— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas2) November 9, 2016
FULL STORY: Donald Trump Elected 45th U.S. President https://t.co/VhgTdSdfMQ #ElectionNight #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/9SuAR8Tir8
— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas2) November 9, 2016
Alex Edwards, currency analyst at UKForex, fears an ‘extremely volatile day’, as markets digest the shock US election results:
If Trump is announced president, we expect to see the dollar tank. Markets are still in denial here, but we’re likely to see some very heavy dollar selling later today, through London and New York sessions.
Dollar strengthening against major currencies as Trump speaks says @World_First on his conciliatory tone
— Jill Treanor (@jilltreanor) November 9, 2016
Capital Economics fears that a Trump administration will quickly undermine relations with China and Mexico.