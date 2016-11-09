World reacts as Donald Trump becomes 45th US president

Washington,Nov9:French far-right leader Marine Le Pen congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday as the Republican appeared close to victory in the US presidential election. Le Pen, who heads the anti-immigration National Front (FN), tweeted: “Congratulations to the new president of the United States Donald Trump and to the free American people”.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on German television on Wednesday that Republican Donald Trump’s move towards an unexpected victory in the US presidential election was a “huge shock”.She told broadcaster ARD: “I think Trump knows that this was not a vote for him but rather against Washington, against the establishment.”

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Wednesday that he believed Donald Trump would maintain the current US policy of pressuring North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests, if he wins the presidential election. “Candidate Trump has expressed his clear position by saying after North Korea’s nuclear test that such provocation by the North is a direct threat to the United States,” Yun said.

Earlier, news of Trump’s widening lead hit hard in Cuba, which has spent the last two years negotiating normalization with the United States after more than 50 years of Cold War hostility.

Normalization has set off a tourism boom in Cuba and visits by hundreds of executives from the US and dozens of other nations newly interested in doing business on the island. Trump has promised to reverse Obama’s opening with Cuba unless President Raul Castro agrees to more political freedom on the island, a concession considered a virtual impossibility.

Speaking of Cuba’s leaders, Communist Party member and noted economist and political scientist Esteban Morales told the Telesur network that “they must be worried because I think this represents a new chapter.”

Indonesians on social media are questioning why Americans have voted in big numbers for billionaire Donald Trump, who many in the world’s most populous Muslim country perceive as intolerant and reactionary.

Some people say that under a Trump administration they fear they’ll be prevented from visiting relatives and friends who live in America or traveling there as tourists. About 100,000 Indonesians live in the United States. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo says on national television that his government will work with whoever becomes president.

China said it will work with the new US president to ensure the steady and sound development of bilateral ties. Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, made the remarks at a regular news briefing on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump moved to the brink of winning the White House.

Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) November 9, 2016

Saker Nusseibeh, chief executive at Hermes Investment Management, says a Trump presidency will probably be bad for America’s long-term growth prospects.

US President-Elect Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton congratulated him in phone call



Alex Edwards, currency analyst at UKForex, fears an ‘extremely volatile day’, as markets digest the shock US election results:

If Trump is announced president, we expect to see the dollar tank. Markets are still in denial here, but we’re likely to see some very heavy dollar selling later today, through London and New York sessions.

Dollar strengthening against major currencies as Trump speaks

Capital Economics fears that a Trump administration will quickly undermine relations with China and Mexico.