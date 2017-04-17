World Sindhi Congress condemns Sindh government's apathy over violence against Sindhi Hindu family.

London/UK, April 17: The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) has condemned the Sindh government’s apathy over the inhumane violence against Sindhi Hindu family in Darya Khan Marri village. The family was attacked on April 8 by scores of gangsters, including in-service policemen, armed with lethal weapons, after they refused to pay the ever increasing protection money to the gang.

The gang ransacked the property, humiliated and thrashed the residents including women, children and disabled. Am old and disabled member of the family died as a result of the thrashing received. The gang wanted the family to vacate the house they had been living in for several decades. The gang also has been occupying their place of worship, an old temple.

Police and relevant administration officials refused to rescue the family and declined to register a FIR (First Investigation Report) of the incident. Not a single perpetrator has been arrested so far. “The WSC believes that this incident is not only one of its kind, but also sadly typifies the suffering and punishment of Sindhi Hindus, who are the indigenous people of Sindh,” the WSC said in a press release.

“WSC recognises that in this, and other such incidents, the failure of the Sindh government to protect a vulnerable section of the Sindhi people is shameless and criminal. The WSC demands from the Sindh government to take immediate action to provide protection to the affected family and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the release added.

WSC has urged Sindhi political and civil society to protect their people. The WSC said it will raise this issue with international human rights organisation to press upon the Pakistan government to rescue this family and all religious minorities who face dire circumstances in Pakistan. (ANI)