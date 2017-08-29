World Sindhi Congress stages protest against Musharraf outside UK PM Theresa May’s residence

London/UK, August 29: The chairman of the World Sindhi Congress (WSJ), Dr. Lakhu Luhana, staged a protest outside the United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May’s residence on Sunday against former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf’s alleged involvement in the genocide of the Baloch and Sindhi people.

While speaking at the protest, Luhana urged the Prime minister for an entry ban against Musharraf in the country.

The protestors also carried banners saying, “No platform for the war criminal Musharraf responsible for the Baloch genocide.” Earlier, members of the WSC held anti-Pakistan protests in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva against Islamabad’s use of brute force against the Sindhi community.

The protest held on June 14 was also attended by representatives of the Baloch community, Gilgit and Baltistan, the Pakistani occupied Kashmir (PoK) and human rights defenders of other nations. The WSC protested against enforced disappearances of Sindhi political activists, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other human rights abuses against the Sindhi people.

The protestors raised, ‘Go go China go’, ‘Pakistan stops killing Sindhi people’, and ‘No to CPEC’ slogans.

A WSC representative told human rights defenders, “Sindhi people are facing one of the worst human rights atrocities in their history and in recent months there has been intensification in the disappearance of Sindhi political activists by Pakistani security agencies. In the last three months alone, scores of renowned political activists and writers have been abducted.”

“In all these cases, the state denies any role and the judiciary has also failed to provide any relief. We understand that these disappearances are part of an operation by the Pakistani state to create terror and stop political and civil society activists from raising their voices for democratic and human rights,” he added. She said that Sindhi political activists receive regular threats for raising their voices against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is “unsustainable, anti-environment and anti-people.”

“The Pakistani establishment is ruthlessly crushing any voice against the unsustainable, anti-environment, anti-people, CPEC project. There is systematic unsustainable immigration with designs to convert Sindhis into minorities in their own land, loot of resources and occupation of lands pushing the Sindhi people into perpetual poverty,” he said.

Unfortunately, Sindh produces 70 per cent of Pakistan’s wealth, 72 per cent of its gas, 54 per cent of its oil and 23 trillion tonnes worth of coal deposits, and is reeling under cruelty and suffering, he added. “Through this platform, we demand that all abducted Sindhi people should be immediately released or produced in the court of law,” he said.

At the end of the protests, petitions were also submitted to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. (ANI)