World Smile day: A smile can generate kindness and happiness in both persons

Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts, created the smiley face in 1963. This has had a profound influence on what we are accustomed to seeing in our everyday lives – think of social media, messaging and emojis as notable examples. However, Ball became concerned about the over-commercialisation of his symbol. Ball therefore came up with the idea of: World Smile Day.

Ball’s idea was to devote one day each year to smiles and kind acts throughout the world. Ball passed away in 2001 and World Smile Day lives on to honour his legacy and to remind us that in a world awash with so much negativity – kindness and happiness can still prevail. When is World Smile Day? Ball declared that the first Friday in October each year would be World Smile Day. It has continued every year in Smiley’s hometown of Worcester, MA and around the world.

What’s the science of a smile? The science behind our smile stems back from the production of endorphins. Endorphins are neurotransmitters, which are chemicals that pass along signals from one neuron to the next. Neurotransmitters have an integral role in our central nervous system.