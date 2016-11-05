World Tsunami Day: Awareness and information sharing can reduce damage, save lives

New Delhi, Nov 5 : Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju along with representatives of different countries observed the 1st World Tsunami Awareness Day on Saturday at the Asian Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR) 2016, in New Delhi.

The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNODRR) has designated November 5 as World Tsunami Awareness Day.. According to UNODRR, tsunamis are rare but they can be extremely deadly. However, a stark impact is not inevitable.

The organisation believes that early warning systems can save lives. Equally important is community and individual understanding about how and where to evacuate before a wave strikes.

Tsunamis know no borders, making international cooperation key for deeper political and public awareness of risk reduction measures.