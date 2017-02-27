World War II bomb discovered in busy east London street in Shoreditch ,evacuated

London, Feb 27:A busy East London street was evacuated after what is believed to be a World War II bomb was discovered on Monday morning. Shoreditch High Street was closed off and nearby buildings evacuated.

Witnesses described seeing a swarm of police vehicles in the area and bomb squads racing down the street, the Evening Standard reports.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the newspaper that police were investigating an unexploded World War II shell at the scene.

Sarah Palmer posted: “Eek. Shoreditch High street is closed from this junction to Shoreditch church. Allegedly a bomb scare..”

Daniel Cuthbert wrote on Twitter: “When you see bomb squad trucks rushing to #Shoreditch, you know something isn’t right.”

Specialist bomb squad units are on the way to the scene, the Met Police spokesman said.

The device is believed to be a World War 2 shell and police are investigating to discover whether it is dangerous.

