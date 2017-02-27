World War II bomb discovered in busy east London street in Shoreditch ,evacuated

London, Feb 27:A busy East London street was evacuated after what is believed to be a World War II bomb was discovered on Monday morning. Shoreditch High Street was closed off and nearby buildings evacuated.

Witnesses described seeing a swarm of police vehicles in the area and bomb squads racing down the street, the Evening Standard reports.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the newspaper that police were investigating an unexploded World War II shell at the scene.

Eek. Shoreditch High street is closed from this junction to Shoreditch church. Allegedly a bomb scare.. pic.twitter.com/JYBzLoJU17 — Sarah Palmer (@Palmaggio) February 27, 2017

Sarah Palmer posted: “Eek. Shoreditch High street is closed from this junction to Shoreditch church. Allegedly a bomb scare..”

Daniel Cuthbert wrote on Twitter: “When you see bomb squad trucks rushing to #Shoreditch, you know something isn’t right.”

Specialist bomb squad units are on the way to the scene, the Met Police spokesman said.

The device is believed to be a World War 2 shell and police are investigating to discover whether it is dangerous.

Yesterday, there was horror in London when a car crashed into five people in Bellingham – following similar incidents in New Orleans, US, and Germany.