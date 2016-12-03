World wide Release of Suriya’s ‘S3’, Third part of ‘Singam’, postponed to December 23

Chennai, Dec 3 : Suriya-starrer Tamil actioner “S3”, the third part in the “Singam” franchise, which was originally slated to hit the screens on December 16, has been pushed by a week and will now release on December 23 worldwide, the makers said.

Without divulging the exact reason for postponement, the makers confirmed in a statement that the film’s release has been pushed to December 23.

Directed Hari, who had worked on the first two parts as well, “S3” also stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan.

In the third part, Suriya is being promoted as the ‘Universal Cop’, and will be on an international sojourn throughout the film.

Produced by Studio Green, Thakur Anoop Singh is being introduced as the antagonist in the film.

–IANS