World wrestling organizes 900th WWE Smackdown in Connecticut

Connecticut,Nov16:The team of Stanford, Lawler, and Lita hosted the show from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Booker T was missing. Stanford explained that Booker was backstage at Smackdown and would be checking in.WWE SmackDown was hosting its 900th episode and there had to be something special had to happen. WWE Hall of Famer Edge hosted the talk show “The Cutting Edge” and it was one to not miss out on. Edge took the centerstage in SmackDown Live and the activities that followed were one of the most entertainingly.

Shane McMahon joining Team Smackdown last week was recapped. Lawler took the antagonist approach, while Lita defended Shane being on the team.

The hosts discussed the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match and the stipulation that a Kalisto win brings the division to Smackdown.

Footage aired of Becky Lynch discussing her win over Alexa Bliss. She said she will be happy to give Bliss another shot. She celebrated that she will be going into Smackdown 900 as champion. They showed an Instagram shot with Bliss saying it’s nowhere near over. The hosts agreed that Bliss’s foot was on the rope before she tapped.

Backstage at Smackdown, Booker T said he spoke with Shane and Daniel Bryan, who said it was going to be a special and “very exciting” show. Booker hyped Edge hosting The Cutting Edge and said he’d have tough questions for captain Shane. Booker said he’s excited about the return of Undertaker. Booker said there might be some special surprises from the past.

Stanford hyped the Intercontinental Title match. They aired the footage of Bryan telling Miz that he would love to trade him to Raw for Sami Zayn or Cesaro.

The Undertaker returned to the SmackDown LIVE and was in the ring before anyone to figure out what was happening. Team SmackDown LIVE got the “Undertaker stare” from him especially Shane McMahon, his WrestleMania 32 opponent.

“Taking souls and digging holes” was his returning statement after he had said that there was no better choice for a Commissioner of SmackDown LIVE than McMahon.

The Survivor Series, the main event next week, will see SmackDown LIVE go head-to-head against team RAW and Undertaker warned former that if they fail at the main event then they should be ready to face the Deadman himself. He also said that the SmackDown LIVE has always been his home.

Other results:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

The Miz w/ Maryse bt Dolph Ziggler

Singles Matches:

Kalisto def. Oney Lorcan

Nikki Bella vs. Carmella ends in a No Contest

16-Man Tag Team Match

American Alpha, The Hype Bros, The Usos & Breezango def. The Spirit Squad, The Vaudevillains, The Ascension & The Headbangers