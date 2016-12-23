World’s first solar highway inaugurated by France

Paris,Dec23:An averag­e of 2,000 cars use the road in Tourou­vre each day, testin­g the resist­ance of the panels for the projec­t

France on Thursday inaugurated the world’s first “solar highway”, a road paved with solar panels providing enough energy to power the street lights of the small Normandy town of Tourouvre.

The one-kilometre (half-mile) “Wattway” covered with 2,800 square metres (30,000 square feet) of resin-coated solar panels was hooked up to the local power grid as Environment Minister Segolene Royal looked on.

“This new use of solar energy takes advantage of large swathes of road infrastructure already in use… to produce electricity without taking up new real estate,” Royal said in a statement.

