Is this the world’s most handsome horse?

Ozark , (US) May 27: Meet Frederik The Great, a Friesian stallion whose striking features have seen him dubbed “the world’s most handsome horse”.

Frederik, named after the 18th century Prussian monarch, is owned by the Pinnacle Friesians stud farm, located in the Ozark Mountains in the US.

His owners say: “Frederik is considered one of the most Photographic Friesians in the world, his beautiful photographs have been admired by millions worldwide.

He’s also been approached by a number of film production companies with a view to a big screen appearance, although he’s yet to get his own IMDB page.



Pinnacle Fresians says Frederik is a “gentle giant and gentleman,” and they describe him as a “labrador in hooves”.

Advertising his stud services, they say: “Frederik will contribute so many attributes to his offspring some of which would include height, performance potential, wonderful temperament, conformation, excellent gaits, smooth transitions,a great willingness to work, very strong black gene, and tons of hair!”

The handsome horse has quite a following – his Facebook fan page has more than 12,500 followers, and his YouTube channel has more than 10,000 subscribers.

“I love Frederik,” says one admirer. “He knows how majestic he looks, but he is so wonderful. I would just love to see him and touch him.”

“When I die I want to be cremated, put in a pretty little vile (sic) necklace and hang around the neck of a beautiful horse like Frederick for a few days,” says another, “so I can say I rode with the wind.”