Worlds highest paid actress is Julianne Moore

NewYork,Oct24:Julianne Moore led People With Money’s annual list of the “100 highest paid actresses” released on Sunday.

It’s been a rough year for the actress, but at least she has her millions of dollars to ease the pain. 55-year-old Julianne Moore has taken the No. 1 spot on People With Money’s top 10 highest-paid actresses for 2016 with an estimated $58 million in combined earnings.

In 2014 it looked like the actress’s spectacular career was winding down. Suddenly, she was back on top. People With Money reports on Sunday (October 23) that Moore is the highest-paid actress in the world, pulling in an astonishing $58 million between September 2015 and September 2016, a nearly $30 million lead over her closest competition.

In compiling this yearly list, the magazine considers factors such as upfront pay, profit participation, residuals, endorsements and advertising work.

The British actress has an estimated net worth of $185 million. She owes her fortune to smart stock investments, substantial property holdings, lucrative endorsement deals with CoverGirl cosmetics. She also owns several restaurants (the “Fat Moore Burger” chain) in London, a Football Team (the “Fort Bragg Angels”), has launched her own brand of Vodka (Pure Wondermoore – UK), and is tackling the juniors market with a top-selling perfume (With Love from Julianne) and a fashion line called “Julianne Moore Seduction”.

The ranking is significant for many Julianne fans, who have been waiting for her triumphant return to the glory days for what seems like a lifetime.