World’s largest armament company Lockheed Martin signed a pact with Tata Advanced Systems to produce the latest version of its F-16 fighter jets in India

NEW DELHI,June 20: The fight among global aviation majors over Indian skies is once again set to take off. Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US early next week, the world’s largest armament company Lockheed Martin on Monday signed a pact with Tata Advanced Systems to produce the latest version of its F-16 fighter jets in India if the joint venture actually bags the multi-billiondollar project.

With India last month finalising the new “strategic partnership (SP)” policy in defence production, which envisages joint ventures between global armament majors and Indian private sector companies under the “Make in India” framework, the Lockheed-Tata tie-up now firmly pitches the F-16 against the Swedish Gripen-E fighter manufactured by Saab.

Both F-16 and Gripen were the only single-engine jets (less expensive than twin-engine ones) among the six contenders in India’s original MMRCA (medium multi-role combat aircraft) project to acquire 126 jets, in which the French Rafale fighter had eventually emerged the winner.

But the Modi government had gone in for the direct purchase of only 36 Rafales for Rs 59,000 crore after scrapping the deadlocked and exorbitant MMRCA project in 2015.

The defence ministry now wants a second single-engine fighter production line in India to supplement the long-delayed indigenous Tejas fighter in the backdrop of IAF grappling with just 32 fighter squadrons when it needs 42-44 squadrons for the “collusive” China-Pakistan threat.

As reported earlier by TOI, the F-16 and Gripen-E fighters are the main contenders for this second line, under which at least 100 fighters will be produced and the order could go up to over 200 jets, since the F-18s, Rafales, Eurofighter Typhoon and MiG-35s are all twin-engine.

MoD sources on Monday said the “actual deal or contract” for the second assembly line is “still a long way off” since the process for the selecting the Indian private sector firm as the “strategic partner” for production of fighters will itself take “several months”, which will be followed by the extensive bidding and negotiation process.

Under the SP policy, foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be selected in aparallel process.

But the Lockheed-Tata venture, announced at the Paris Air Show on Monday, has made its intention clear to “produce, operate and export the F-16 Block 70 aircraft” (the latest technologically-advanced version of the jet that first made its debut almost four decades ago) under the “Make in India” framework if selected.

The US itself has not ordered F-16s since 1999, shifting to the advanced fifth-generation F-35s, but has exported them to other countries.

Of the over 4,500 F-16s manufactured over the years, with production lines in Europe and other countries like Turkey and South Korea apart from the US, around 3,200 are still flown by 26 countries, including Pakistan.

But it is still not clear how Modi’s “Make in India” drive will square with US President Donald Trump’s hard-nosed policy to not allow jobs and factories to be shifted out of America. Lockheed and Tata, on their part, said moving the F-16 production base from Fort Worth in Texas to India would still retain jobs in the US.

“F-16 production in India supports thousands of Lockheed Martin and F-16 supplier jobs in the US, creates new manufacturing jobs in India, and positions Indian industry at the centre of the most extensive fighter aircraft supply ecosystem in the world,” said their joint statement.

“This unprecedented F-16 production partnership between the world’s largest defence contractor and India’s premier industrial house provides India the opportunity to produce, operate and export F-16 Block 70 aircraft, the newest and most advanced version of the world’s most successful, combat-proven multirole fighter,” it added.

Tata, incidentally, already builds airframe components for Lockheed’s C-130 military transport aircraft. India has inducted six (one has crashed) of the 13 C-130J “Super Hercules” contracted for $2.1 billion.