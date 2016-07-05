World’s largest charkha to be unveiled at Terminal-3 today

New Delhi July 5 Sculptures like Surya Namaskar, Hasta Mudras, Sun God, etc., at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal-3 will soon boast another larger-than-life installation — the world’s largest charkha.

The installation of the four-tonne teakwood charkha began in May. It will be unveiled on Tuesday by BJP president Amit Shah. Mahesh Sharma, the Minister of State for Tourism and Culture, and Civil Aviation, will be the guest of honour .

The charka has been installed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Installed between departure gates number 3 and 4, it was built in Ahmedabad by 42 carpenters over 50 days. It was brought to the airport here in trucks and assembled. The installation is 27 feet long and 15 feet tall.

“The charka is a symbol of India’s Independence and non-violence. We felt that the world’s largest charkha should come up at the Delhi airport, visited by lakhs of people every day,” KVIC Chairman V.K. Saxena told The Hindu .

Centenary year

The installation of the charkha also commemorates the centenary year of Mahatma Gandhi’s arrival from South Africa.