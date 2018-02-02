World’s longest zip line launched in UAE

Ras al-Khaimah/ UAE, February 02: World’s longest zip line will open in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. The zip line measuring 2.83 kilometers is spread over the rocky terrains of Ras al-Khaimah. The United Arab Emirates has made a record by opening the zip line which can propel adventure seekers at a speed of 150 kilometers an hour.

Guinness World Records officials bestowed the zip line with the world records on Thursday.

The zip line is an attempt to woo other regions of the country; Dubai attracts a major portion of the Tourists flocking to UAE. The Ras Al Khaimah zip line is located at the country’s highest mountain peak, Jebel Jais mountain, and it starts from a height of 1,680 metres above sea level.

The zip line can handle a weight of upto 150 kilograms and the riders should have a minimum height of 1.22 metres. The tourist establishment at Ras Al Khaimah can handle as many as 100,000 people a year.