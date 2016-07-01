Which is world’s number 1 Amusement park ? 

Washington D.C, Jul 1 : For the second year in a row, Universal’s Island of the Adventure in Orlando has been voted as the world’s best amusement park.

The Florida hotspot, which is set to open the highly anticipated thrill ride Skull Island: Reign of Kong later this year, received top marks for its movie-themed islands like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Fox News reported.

Among the winners of TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice awards for the world’s best amusement parks and water parks Discovery Cove came in at number two, while Disney World’s Magic Kingdom came third.

Here’s the list of top 10 US amusement parks ranked by TripAdvisor users:

1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida

2. Discovery Cove – Orlando, Florida

3. Magic Kingdom – Orlando, Florida

4. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida

5. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California

6. Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Orlando, Florida

7. Disneyland Park – Anaheim, California

8. Disney California Adventure Park – Anaheim, California

9. SeaWorld Orlando – Orlando, Florida

10. Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Orlando, Florida