World’s oldest captive giant panda Basi dies at age 37 ,in China

SHANGHAI, CHINA,Sept14: The world’s oldest captive giant panda has died at age 37 — more than 100 years in human years — her handlers in China said on Thursday as they gave “Basi” an emotional send-off befitting a minor celebrity.

Basi outlived most of her peers by nearly two decades — Pandas in the wild have an average lifespan of about 20 years, but those in captivity generally live longer.

She was something of a beloved star in China and her birthdays were often celebrated with gusto.

State television reported live on Thursday from the zoo where Basi lived in southeastern China, which held a memorial in her honour.