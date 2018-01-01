World’s-oldest-captive-giant-panda-Basi-dies-at-age-37-,in-China-indialivetoday

LUCKNOW: Bodies of two young girls of Class 11 who went missing three days back from Kanpur suburb, were recovered from Etawah early on Thursday, police said.

Yogita, 18, and Himani, 17, had gone missing from Rania in Kanpur rural on Monday.

They were last seen leaving for school. They never returned. There is, however, no information about the third girl – Laxmi, who also went missing along with them.

Angry family members and neighbours created ruckus at the Rania police station on Wednesday following which the station house in-charge Ram Krishna Gangwar was suspended for dereliction of duty.

The family was taken to Etawah for identification of the bodies.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Pal Singh informed that after the bodies were discovered, a case of kidnapping and murder has been filed against one, Kuldeep Singh, and some unknown persons, following accusations by the family