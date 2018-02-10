World’s richest men loses $93 billion in a day

Washington, February 10: As the American stock markets continue its meltdown, billionaires are bearing the brunt of it. World’s richest man and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos saw his fortune go down by approximately $5.3 billion on Thursday as Amazon.com Inc. tumbled 4.7% on the day.

According to reports, 500 richest people lost $93 billion together, and 20 of them lost $1 billion each. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman Warren Buffett ’s wealth dropped $3.5 billion and Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg lost $3.4 billion.

Elon Musk dropped $1.1 billion in net worth after his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. , plunged 8.6%.

