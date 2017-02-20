World’s smallest child to have successfully undergone dual live-donor transplant at Aster Medcity
KOCHI,Feb20: A grandmother donated her kidney and father donated his liver to save a two-year-old girl who weighed 7 kg, making her the smallest child in the world to have successfully undergone dual live-donor transplant.
Doctors who performed the transplant at Aster Medcity said that the organ transplant manual states that a child should weigh at least 10kg for a transplant. Parvathy MS from Kodakara in Thrissur suffered from a rare congenital condition called primary hyperoxaluria type -1, in which the deficiency of a liver enzyme leads to abnormal spike in blood oxalate levels that permanently damage the kidneys.
“There is evidence of successful dual transplant being done on a child weighing 9 kg. But till date, no one has performed transplant on a child weighing 7 kg,” said Dr Mathew Jacob, consultant liver and abdominal multi-organ transplant surgeon, Aster Medcity.
However, the decision for transplant surgery was not immediate. “We wanted to wait till the child’s weight touched 10 kg. But when we realised that we would be risking her life if we waited, we discussed with the girl’s family and decided to go for transplant,” said Dr V Narayanan Unni, senior nephrologist, Aster Medcity.
However, getting a donor, the baby’s size and age was not easy. Therefore, it was decided to take her grandmother’s kidney. But that had its own complications. While the adult kidney is nine and half to 11 cm, that of a child is 4 cm. Also almost half litre blood flows in the adult kidney in an hour, that’s the amount of blood flown in a child’s body. “The solution was to remove her damaged right kidney and place the new kidney. The blood volume in her kidney too had to be increased using highly specialised techniques,” added Dr Jacob.