World’s smallest living woman ,Jyoti Amge asks for govt protection

Nagpur, May31:Jyoti Amge (born 16 December 1993) is an Indian woman notable for being the world’s smallest living woman according to Guinness World Records.Amge was featured in the 2009 documentary entitled Body Shock: Two Foot Tall Teen. She was also a guest participant on Bigg Boss 6, an Indian television show.

According to media reports, Jyoti Amge, who has been named in the Guinness Book of World Records, has demanded security for herself from the government. Jyoti says that some people want to harm her. Jyoti, who took part in Bigg Boss Season Three, says she needs protection. The 25-year-old Jyoti Amade, who lives in Nagpur, is now known as the small body.

Following Amge’s 18th birthday on December 21, 2011, she was officially declared the world’s smallest woman by Guinness World Records with a height of 62.8 centimetres (2 ft 0.6 in). Her restricted height is due to a growth abnormality called achondroplasia.

On 13 August 2014, she was cast in the fourth season of American Horror Story: Freak Show as Ma Petite.



Amge, together with Teo Mammucari, co-hosted Lo show dei record in 2012 on the Italian channel Canale 5.

Wax statue of Jyoti Amge. She is the world’s smallest living woman, according to Guinness World Records.

Her wax statue is also present in Celebrity Wax Museum, Lonavala.

In 2012, she met the world’s shortest man, Chandra Bahadur Dangi of Nepal. The pair posed together for the 57th edition of the Guinness World Records 2013.

Jyoti wants to make films in Hollywood. She has worked in the Hollywood movie Leg Jindo.

Jyoti says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis should spend the education of the people of short stature like him.