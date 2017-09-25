World’s smallest squirrel Bormean pigmy found in Indonesia’s Meratus mountain

September 25, 2017 | By :
World's smallest squirrel Bormean pigmy found in Indonesia's Meratus mountain. Photo: Twitter

Jakarta/Indonesia, September 25: The smallest squirrel in the world is discovered in Indonesia. According to reliable sources, the scientists in Indonesia have found the world’s smallest squirrel in the Borneo rain forest.

According to media reports, the Bormean pigmy squirrel or exilisciurus exilis was found in Meratus mountain of South Kalimantan province. According to sources, a senior scientist  said that “One of surprising things is the fact that there is a unique and endangered species, the smallest squirrel in the world in Meratus mountain. Bormean pigmy squirrel was found on September 16 during an expedition, 73 mm long and weighs about 17 grams. This type of species lives across Borneo island, especially the area with height of over 1,000 metres above sea surface.”

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Saina Nehwal loses Indonesia Masters final to Tzu Ying
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
 Indonesian celebrated goalkeeper Choirul Huda died following an on-pitch collision with a teammate 
Firebrand teenagers takes care of ‘natural phenomenon’ plastic in Bali ,Indonesia,co-find Bye Bye Plastic Bags
Instagram tagged cities:Jakarta ,Sao Paulo,New York, London and Madrid
India beat former champions Indonesia to keep Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship in Australia
Top