World’s smallest squirrel Bormean pigmy found in Indonesia’s Meratus mountain

Jakarta/Indonesia, September 25: The smallest squirrel in the world is discovered in Indonesia. According to reliable sources, the scientists in Indonesia have found the world’s smallest squirrel in the Borneo rain forest.

According to media reports, the Bormean pigmy squirrel or exilisciurus exilis was found in Meratus mountain of South Kalimantan province. According to sources, a senior scientist said that “One of surprising things is the fact that there is a unique and endangered species, the smallest squirrel in the world in Meratus mountain. Bormean pigmy squirrel was found on September 16 during an expedition, 73 mm long and weighs about 17 grams. This type of species lives across Borneo island, especially the area with height of over 1,000 metres above sea surface.”