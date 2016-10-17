Worlds tallest Lego model of a building is in Dubai

Dubai,Oct17:Dubai has once again smashed a world record — this time for the world’s tallest Legomodel of a building, the Burj Khalifa.

“Here is some exciting news! We’ve unveiled the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest LEGO model of a building in MINILAND at @LEGOLANDDubai!” the soon-to-open park said through Twitter.

Scheduled to open on October 31, visitors will be able to build their own Legostructures, and also enjoy a whole host of rides and attractions, six themed areas or ‘cities’, and walk among some eye-catching replicas of world wonders and famous buildings at the theme park.

“As you can see, we have body slides, tube slides and fun activities like ‘Build Your Boat’,” pointed out LEGOLAND Dubai general manager Siegfried Boerst, during a site tour.

There’s also the largest LEGO model that took a whopping 3,900 hours to build, and the water park which is the biggest among their properties around the world. Test your building skills at ‘Build a City’ in Mini-land, on a 10-metre play table laden with bricks.

It’s not all play: the place enables some constructive learning experiences for kids, who can train for their ‘driver’s licence’ and get their first instruction in road safety at the park’s driving school.

The park is built keeping the UAE weather extremes in mind. So there’s plenty of shaded and air-conditioned areas, and it’s an open-all-year at-traction. The typical bright colours and materials used are heat-protected, bleed-resist as well.

“The idea, of course, is to get people to come back and experience the joy of it all over again,” said Boerst.