World’s tallest man meets world’s shortest woman

Cairo, January 28: The world’s tallest man met world’s shortest woman in Egypt on Friday. The Guinness World Record holders were in Cairo for a photo shoot organized by the Egyptian government to promote the tourism.

Jyoti Amge, who hails Nagpur, India stands at a height of 63 centimeters. She was officially declared the world’s ‘shortest living woman who is mobile’ on her 18th birthday in 2011. Her restricted height is due to a growth abnormality called achondroplasia.

35 year old Sultan Kosen holds the Guinness World Record for tallest living male at 251 centimetres (8 ft 3 in). He was declared the tallest man in 2009. Kosen’s growth resulted from a tumour affecting his pituitary gland.