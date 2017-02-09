World’s tallest superyacht Yacht A sets sail to its owner

Kiel, Feb9:Sailing Yacht A, Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko’s latest venture, has finally left the Nobiskrug shipyard in Kiel, Germany and will undergo final sea tests before being delivered to its owner.

Estimated to have cost $450 million, the yacht is taller than the Statue of Liberty and, at 143-meters in length, will be the eighth longest superyacht in the world. Its three carbon masts — each measuring more than 90 meters — are the tallest of any boat.

All three masts are able to withstand twice the weight of a commercial Boeing Dreamliner wing.

Designed for a cruising speed of 16 knots (18 mph) and top speed of 21 knots (24 mph), the sails combined will be the same size as a football field.