Worst place to be bitten by a spider?Australian man bitten by redback spider on his private parts for second time.

Sydney,Sept29:An Australian has been bitten by a venomous spider on the penis for a second time. Which part of the body do you most want to avoid getting bitten or stung, asks Jon Kelly.

To be bitten once on the penis is unfortunate. A second time and you’d wonder if you were cursed.

On Tuesday the 21-year-old tradesman, identified only as Jordan, was using a portable toilet on a Sydney building site when he was bitten by a redback spider. Again.

“I’m the most unlucky guy in the country at the moment,” he lamented to the BBC. The redback’s bite causes severe pain, sweating and nausea.