Worst place to be bitten by a spider?Australian man bitten by redback spider on his private parts for second time.

September 29, 2016 | By :

Sydney,Sept29:An Australian has been bitten by a venomous spider on the penis for a second time. Which part of the body do you most want to avoid getting bitten or stung, asks Jon Kelly.

To be bitten once on the penis is unfortunate. A second time and you’d wonder if you were cursed.

On Tuesday the 21-year-old tradesman, identified only as Jordan, was using a portable toilet on a Sydney building site when he was bitten by a redback spider. Again.

“I’m the most unlucky guy in the country at the moment,” he lamented to the BBC. The redback’s bite causes severe pain, sweating and nausea.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Inspired from a song, researchers name new marine spider after Bob Marley
Australian funeral home damaged beyond recognition after a deer made it inside and ran around for 20 minute
Man wielding a knife shot dead in Brussels
Dalit girl allegedly forced by man to lift her excreta with hands outside her school at Gudhora in MP
Dental brace wire lodged inside stomach of Australian woman bewilders doctors
Man starts shooting at LA Chinese consulate, then kills himself
Top