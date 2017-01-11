Would like to explore action movies now: Aditya Roy Kapur.

New Delhi, January 11: Aditya Roy Kapur, in his eight-year career in Bollywood, has mostly portrayed a lover boy, but he says says it’s merely a coincidence that the scripts he likes are mostly in the romantic zone. He says he would like to explore action movies now.

Aditya and Shraddha on Wednesday visited the capital to promote their forthcoming film “Ok Jaanu”, directed by Shaad Ali. The film, releasing on Friday, is a love story.

When IANS asked him what attracts him to such roles, Aditya said here: “It’s a coincidence that those are the scripts I have liked so far. It’s not a conscious decision that I only want to do romantic films. I love different kind of genres. I grew up watching action movies. I would love to do an action film.”

Why hasn’t an action film happened for him so far?

“Maybe I haven’t been offered enough action films, and the ones that have been offered, haven’t been so nice. So it’s a coincidence that this is how it has turned out. I would like to experiment. I am looking for different genres to do now,” he added.

Does he feel that he has got slotted in the lover boy roles, and so the filmmakers aren’t able to look beyond that persona?

“Sure, that can happen. Sometimes, when a filmmaker sees you in a certain genre and starts liking you in it, they start thinking about you in that genre. But nowadays there are so many different types of films being made, and every film requires some kind of concept.

“You can’t just do something run-of-the-mill and get away with it, so I have been getting offered different roles,” added Aditya, who is the brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kunal Roy Kapur and brother-in-law of actress Vidya Balan.

The 31-year-old actor says he has been offered a couple of action films and comedy, but he hasn’t been able to feel connected with any.

“And I don’t think people get slotted so early in my career,” he added.

In his journey in Bollywood, Aditya has delivered films like “Action Replayy”, “Daawat-e-Ishq” and “Fitoor” and has tasted success with films like “Aashiqui 2″ and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”.

How does a film’s failure affect Aditya?

“It definitely affects you. You put so much hard work doing a film… There are so many expectations and there is so much involved, not only money, but it is important to introspect after those things and we feel bad. But it is part of the business.

“I started my career with three films that didn’t do well, and a couple of them did (well) and then a couple (of them) didn’t (do well),” he said.

It’s all added to his learning.

“It is a job that can make you feel insecure and you have to be sure if this is what you want to do. Secondly, don’t take the success too seriously and the failure to heart. Films don’t work only for one reason and fail only for one reason,” he added. IANS