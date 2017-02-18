Would love to play in ICC Champions Trophy: Nehra

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Veteran pacer Ashish Nehra on Saturday expressed his wish to be a part of the India squad for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, to be held in England in June.

Nehra, who last played in the 50-over format in the 2011 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan, said his vast experience of bowling at any stage of an innings makes him one of the best candidates in the pace bowling department for the tournament.

“I would love to play in the Champions Trophy,” Nehra was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

“When you go to England you will take at least four fast bowlers in addition to two spinners. I know I can bowl anywhere: up front, in the middle overs and at death. I can also share the experience I have with the other young fast bowlers,” he added.

Nehra, who has been an integral feature of the Twenty20 set-up for the men-in-blue, wants to test his fitness in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament, where the 37-year-old intends to play at least half of Delhi’s six fixtures.

“I aim to play at least three matches to build up my match-fitness. Fifty overs is a different challenge and Vijay Hazare is a good platform to test myself,” he said.

“I bowl about eight overs even in the nets while preparing for a T20 match. It is not about fitness. It is about the feel of playing in a 50-over match.”

“Once I play these matches I will be fit enough to play and good to go for the Champions Trophy,” he added.

–IANS

tri/vm