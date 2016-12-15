Wow!!! ‘Fast and Furious 8’ breaks most-viewed trailer record!

Washington, Dec 15: Universal Pictures on Sunday, December 11, released the first trailer of ‘Fast and Furious 8’, the eighth film of the ‘Fast and Furious’ series.

The trailer of this much awaited film received 139 million views from around the world in just 24 hour, breaking 127.6 million views record of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

‘Fast and Furious 8’ trailer was launched at Times Square in New York on Sunday, in an event, attended by Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel and director F. Gary Gray and was streamed live on Facebook.

‘Fast and Furious 8’ trailer received 38.8 million views in North America and 49.5 million-plus views abroad through Facebook and Youtube. Third party sources accounted for 18.5 million views, with talent social accounting for 32 million views.

On the heels of 2015’s ‘Fast and Furious 7,’ one of the fastest movies to reach one billion dollar worldwide in Box-Office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: ‘Fast and Furious 8.’

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage and to bring home the man who made them a family.

‘Fast and Furious 8’ is set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2017 in India. (ANI)