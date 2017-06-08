Wreckage of missing Myanmar military aircraft found, 105 dies, 15 survives

Myanmar, June 8: It was reported that the wreckage of the Myanmar military aircraft, which went missing on Wednesday was found today in the Andaman Sea off the country’s Dawei town. The aircraft had 122 people on board. The wreckage was found along with some dead bodies. Reportedly, the plane crash leaves 105 dead and 15 survivals.

The reason for the plane crash is still unknown.

“We have found the plane and some dead bodies this morning about 8.25 am (07:25 am IST),” a spokesman for the military’s information team said.

The aircraft may have crashed into the Andaman Sea. It is monsoon season in Myanmar but there were no reports of stormy weather in the area at the time the plane went missing.

Nine navy ships and three air force planes were dispatched to search for the aircraft, which disappeared as it flew from the southern city of Myeik to Yangon.

Sources told AFP that debris had been found in the sea off the coastal town of Dawei, which lies an hour’s flight south-east of Yangon.

The commander-in-chief’s office said the plane lost contact with air traffic control at 1:35 pm (12:25 pm IST) yesterday, about half an hour after takeoff.

An air force source confirmed to AFP that a Navy search and rescue ship had found debris in the Andaman Sea that is an hour’s flight south of Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial capital.

“Myanmar military has found pieces of the damaged plane in the sea 136 miles (218 km) away from Dawei city,” said Naing Lin Zaw, a tourism official in Myeik, citing the military and adding that they were still searching the sea.

For rescue, several navy ships and air force planes were sent to search for the aircraft, which was flying at an altitude of more than 5,486 metres.