Wrestler Sakshi Malik, Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from H'ble President Pranab Mukherjee.

New Delhi, April 13: Wrestler Sakshi Malik and Gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Thursday received Padma Shri Award from the Honourable President Pranab Mukherjee.

Sakshi Malik is an Indian freestyle wrestler. She won the bronze medal in the 58 kg category, at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Sakshi Malik is the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics and the fourth female Olympic medalist from India. Sakshi Malik is a part of the JSW Sports Excellence Program.

Sakshi Malik had previously won silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and the bronze medal at the 2015 Asian Wrestling Championships in Doha. Dipa Karmakar, who represented India in the Rio Olympics 2016, is an artistic gymnast. She is the first Indian female gymnast ever to compete in the Olympics, and the first Indian gymnast to contest in Olympics in a period of 52 years.

Fourteen years of hard core practice and planning helped Karmakar attain her home state Tripura on the international sporting map. She won the vault bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. She surmounted hurdles with hard work, winning individual events at the National Games five consecutive times between 2010 and 2014, including five gold medals at the Ranchi edition in 2011 at 17.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee pic.twitter.com/zZzhCa89kn — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017