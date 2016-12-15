Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt criticises compensation to Burhan Wani family

New Delhi, Dec 15: Star wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir government for its decision to give compensation to slain terrorist Burhan Wani’s family for the death of his brother Khalid in a shootout.

Khalid was allegedly killed by the security forces while attempting to visit his brother in the forests of Tral area of the Kashmir Valley on April 13, 2012.

The PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir has announced a compensation of Rs.4 lakh to Khalid’s family. Khalid is one of 106 people killed either by security forces or terrorists whose families will be paid compensation by the state government.

“The morale of the Army and people is affected by such news. It is a matter of great regret that on the one hand Army personnel are sacrificing their lives for the country while on the other hand terrorists are getting compensation,” Yogeshwar tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.

The London Olympics bronze medallist has a strong opinion on various national issues and has used social media to vent his feeling on several earlier occasions.

Burhan, a popular terrorist leader in the Kashmir Valley belonging to the Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, was gunned down earlier this year by the security forces. His killing sparked large-scale protests, leading to the deaths of nearl a hundred persons.