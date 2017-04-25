Writer Anvita Bajpai alleges plagiarism in Chetan Bhagat’s ‘One Indian Girl’

Bengaluru, April 25: Controversies and legal notices continue to dog best-selling author Chetan Bhagat. This time, Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, seems to be in legal trouble just six months after its release.

Anvita Bajpai, a Bengaluru-based author sued the writer, claiming that the ‘characters, places and emotional flow’ of his book had been lifted from one of her stories ‘Drawing Parallels’ from the book ‘Life, Odds & Ends’.

“I handed a copy of my book to Chetan Bhagat at the Bangalore Literature Festival in 2014 for feedback, she alleged.

Bajpai handed Bhagat a legal notice on February 22 this year, asking him to withdraw the book from stores and cough up Rs 5 lakh as damages. Bhagat responded a month later denying all allegations, which prompted Bajpai to approach a civil court in Bengaluru.

Bhagat has been served a temporary injunction staying the sale of the book on charges of plagiarism.

The court granted temporary injunction till the next hearing, restraining Bhagat and Rupa Publications from selling the novel. The order was passed on April 19.

The banker-turned-author categorically denied the allegations. In a Facebook post, he said, “This is deeply unfortunate. This is for one an absolute surprise for me as I have never read any of this author’s works. My stories are always original – including One Indian Girl – and it is unthinkable for me to do anything like what is suggested. Surely, alleging anything like this in the current digital age is strange.”

Interestingly, this comes at around the same time as the announcement that Bhagat’s debut work, Five Point Someone, will now be included in the Delhi University English Literature syllabus.

Chetan Bhagat and plagiarism

The banker-turned-writer who shot to fame with his debut novel, ‘Five Point Someone’, is not new to charges of plagiarism. Astonishing other incidents are quite similar to this one.

In 2014, a Dr Birbal Jha, director of British Lingua, a spoken English institute in Patna, alleged that Bhagat had lifted the plot of his latest novel, Half Girlfriend, from his bilingual play, Englishia Boli.

Bhagat had visited my institute in Patna in January this year. “I had presented him a set of books which I have written for students seeking to improve their knowledge of spoken English,” he said.

Birbal said that his gift of books to Bhagat included his play called Englishia Boli. “This is an educational social drama which was written in the drama form basically to educate the poor students of Bihar who had problems in speaking English with ease,” he said.