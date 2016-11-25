Writer-director K Subaash was a dear friend, says actor Prabhudheva

Chennai, November 25: Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva, who is shell-shocked by the tragic death of writer-director K. Subaash earlier this week, remembers him as a dear friend and said they had planned to work together on a Tamil project.

Subaash breathed his last here on Wednesday.

“My father knew him from the time he was working on Mani Ratnam’s projects. He was a dear friend and it’s unbelievable that he is no more,” Prabhudheva told IANS, adding he is heartbroken.

Subaash, who started his career as an assistant to Mani Ratnam, is known for helming popular Tamil films such as “Sathriyan”, “Bramma” and “Pavitra”.

As a writer, he worked on Hindi films such as “Sunday”, “Entertainment” and “Chennai Express”.

“He was working on the story of my next Tamil film which stars Karthi and Vishal. The project is all set to take off soon and it’s really unfortunate he is not around,” he said. IANS