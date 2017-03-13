Writer Yogesh Master attacked by Right-Wing activists

Davangere , March 13: Has a case been registered after Kannada writer Yogesh Master’s face was blackened by unidentified persons.

Yogesh Master, the author of the controversial Kannada novel ‘Dundhi’, was in Davangere to attend ‘Lankesh Nenapu’, a programme organised in memory of the late journalist P Lankesh.

The incident occurred when Yogesh Master was having tea along with some friends at a hotel after attending the programme.

Around 8-10 miscreants on motorbikes smeared black oil on his face, before flee from the scene.

Yogesh Master, known as a “progressive” writer allegedly attacked by right-wing activists who also warned him of “dire” consequences if he dares write against Hindu gods, said Davanagere Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled.

Recounting the incident, Yogesh Master said: “I was drinking tea at a nearby stall when a group of people, who were buying some books, suddenly attacked me with black oil. The gang raised pro-Hindu and right-wing slogans and threatened to kill me for writing against Hindu Gods. They used foul language and pulled my hair. It was a physical attack that left a deep mental impact.” He said he could easily identify most of the men.

Ms. Lankesh blamed right-wing forces, including the Sangh Parivar, for the attack. She demanded that a thorough inquiry should be conducted into the matter and stringent action should be initiated against the miscreants. “Apart from arresting the perpetrators of the crime, the conspiracy behind the attack should also be uncovered,” she said

The police has registered a complaint and is investigating the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.