WTA Finals: Sania Mirza-Martina Hingis pair enters semi finals

Singapore, Oct 28: Indian ace Sania Mirza and Switzerland’s Martina Hingis entered the semi-finals of the WTA Finals after beating Taiwanese combination of Hao-Ching Chan and Yung Jan Chan 7-6 (12-10) 7-5, here today (October 28). The Indo-Swiss pair will be pitted against the winner of the match between top seeds Caroline Garcia-Kristina Mladenovic and Bethanie Mattek-Sands-Lucie Safarova.

It was a hard-fought two sets where both the teams held their service game till they reached 5 games all. It was in the 11th game of the first set that Sania and Hingis were broken.

But the joy of their opponents was shortlived as they broke back in the very next game to take the first set into a tie-breaker. The tie-breaker was a hard fought one as the Indo-Swiss pair saved three set points. They dropped a couple of set points before converting the third to clinch the set within an hour. The second set was also fought on an even keel till the 10th game after which Sania-Hingis secured a crucial break and then held their serve to book a place in the last four. This is the pair’s first competition since they had split following an early exit at Montreal in July.