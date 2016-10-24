WTA Rankings : Angelique Kerber, Sania Mirza continue to lead women’s rankings

London, Oct 24 : Germany’s Angelique Kerber and India’s Sania Mirza continued to lead the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles and doubles rankings, respectively, according to the latest list released on Monday.

In the singles section, American Serena Williams remained second, followed by Polish Agnieska Radwanska.

In doubles, Sania’s former partner Swiss Martina Hingis dropped two spots to fourth.

Frenchwomen Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic both shared the second spot, with the former jumping two spots.

Mladenovic moved up a place in the rankings.

