Wuhan Open: Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova storm into semi-finals

Wuhan, Sep 30: Continuing with their red hot form Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova moved to the semi-finals of the WTA Wuhan Open after a straight sets win over Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova on Friday.

Seeded third, Sania and Strycova defeated the sixth seed Hungarian-Kazakh team 6-3 7-6 (5) in the quarter-finals of the $2,589,000 tournament.

Sania-Strycova broke their rivals four times and dropped their serve thrice in the one-hour and 18 minute contest.

They next face the second seed Taipei team of Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan.

Sania has won three titles in the last four tournaments she has played after splitting with Martina Hingis. The Indo-Czech duo lifted the Toray Pan Pacific Open title in Tokyo last week with a comfortable straight-set win over unseeded Chinese pair of Chen Liang and Zhaoxuan Yang.

Sania and Strycova also won the Cincinnati Open title in August but following that, they were ousted from the US Open after losing in straight sets in the quarter-final.