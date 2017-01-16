WWE’ Hall of Fame old timer Jimmy ‘superfly’ Snuka succumbs to cancer at 73

Washington D.C.,Jan. 16: Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka, who was also a ‘WWE’ Hall of Famer, has passed away after losing his battle to stomach cancer at the age of 73.

Snuka’s daughter Tamina Snuka announced his passing through her social media handle.

“I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her hand holding her father’s on the bed.

Fellow wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock also took to Twitter to share the news.

“Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly,” he tweeted, meaning ‘family is forever’ in Samoan.

Hulk Hogan also tweeted, writing, “RIP Superfly. Only love HH” while Jim Ross tweeted, “Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP.”

Popularly known as ‘Superfly Snuka’, Snuka wrestled from the 1970s onward, all the way through 2010, becoming famous for his acrobatic wrestling style and his epic body slam.

Snuka is survived by his wife Carole Snuka and four children.(ANI)