WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio arrested in Austria for fighting

Warsaw, Jan 4: The past year was quite eventful for Alberto Del Rio. He already had quite a bad reputation in the WWE locker room and did full justice to it with a plethora of incidents after leaving the company. There have been quite a few fight incidents over the past year involving Del Rio and his girlfriend, Paige. The year has come to an end but there’s no stopping for them

As reported by wrestlingINC.com, Del Rio who is wrestling on the independent circuit under the name of Alberto El Patron was arrested in Austria after getting involved in a fighting incident. The incident took place on December 30 in a nightclub in Austria where Del Rio and his brother El Hijo Del Dos Cara were present. They traveled in the country for attending a wrestling event.

The source suggested that the two brothers were spotted fighting each other on the spot. Police reached there and took both of them into the custody. Del Rio's brother and another man hanging with them were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. But, the Mexican Aristocrat returned to the United States in the New Year. He has reportedly accompanied his girlfriend Paige who was in Tampa, Florida for Monday Night Raw on 2nd January.

Paige previously proposed Del Rio in the middle of the ring. Now, he bought her a big diamond ring and Paige took her twitter handle to post the picture of it. Del Rio left WWE in September 2016. After which there were numerous incidents when he & Paige engaged in several fights during wrestling events or in restaurants to become the news headlines. WWE does not tolerate such unprofessional conducts from the wrestlers. Paige is still under the contract with the WWE and we’re yet to see if she makes a return in future or not.