WWE wrestler Goldberg is back to reply to Brock Lesnar’s challenge
United States, October 18: on Monday night, the WWE Raw witnessed the return of legendary wrestler Goldberg to the ring in order to reply to Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a one-on-one duel. And the much hyped and excitement inducing contest got the green light from Goldberg with the wrestler replying to Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman.
Former World Heavyweight Champion admitted that — even after an interview on ESPN — he was willing to stay retired until Heyman’s trash-talk stoked his competitive fire.
After much consideration, Goldberg said, he’s definitely got more armour in his arsenal to take on Lesnar who had destroyed Randy Orton a few months back. Goldberg finished things off on Raw with a simple, yet defiant, “You’re last”.
“@BrockLesnar, not only does that mean YOU’RE NEXT … more importantly, it means BROCK LESNAR, YOU’RE LAST!” – @Goldberg #RAW pic.twitter.com/9ooRIHSvLi
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2016
Brock Lesnar is set to respond to the challenge next week on Raw.
WWE Raw Results:
Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho
Mark Henry & The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil & The Shining Stars
Raw Tag Team Champion Big E def. Sheamus
Bo Dallas def. Neville
Dana Brooke def. Bayley
Braun Stroman def. The Mile-High Trio
US Champion Roman Reigns confronted Rusev and Lana
Big Cass def. Karl Anderson
Brian Kendrick, Tony Nese & Drew Gulak def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann