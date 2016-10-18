WWE wrestler Goldberg is back to reply to Brock Lesnar’s challenge

United States, October 18: on Monday night, the WWE Raw witnessed the return of legendary wrestler Goldberg to the ring in order to reply to Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a one-on-one duel. And the much hyped and excitement inducing contest got the green light from Goldberg with the wrestler replying to Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman.

Former World Heavyweight Champion admitted that — even after an interview on ESPN — he was willing to stay retired until Heyman’s trash-talk stoked his competitive fire.

After much consideration, Goldberg said, he’s definitely got more armour in his arsenal to take on Lesnar who had destroyed Randy Orton a few months back. Goldberg finished things off on Raw with a simple, yet defiant, “You’re last”.

Brock Lesnar is set to respond to the challenge next week on Raw.

WWE Raw Results:

Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho

Mark Henry & The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil & The Shining Stars

Raw Tag Team Champion Big E def. Sheamus

Bo Dallas def. Neville

Dana Brooke def. Bayley

Braun Stroman def. The Mile-High Trio

US Champion Roman Reigns confronted Rusev and Lana

Big Cass def. Karl Anderson

Brian Kendrick, Tony Nese & Drew Gulak def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann