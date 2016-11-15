Wyoming bookstore bans WiFi to make readers use books

CASPER, WY (WPVI),Nov15:Forget partying like it’s 1999, a Wyoming bookstore wants customers to live like it’s 1993: sans personal electronics.

Owner Vicki Burger has banned Wi-Fi and electronics in her bookstore, Wind City Books, in an attempt to get customers to actually read books (imagine that!), reports KTWO-TV.

A sign posted on her storefront asks customers to leaver their cell phones and computers in their bags as they enter “a place for books.”

“Take a break. Live like it’s 1993. Emails can wait,” the sign reads.

According to Burger, customers have wholeheartedly embraced her rules, saying the bookstore is an oasis of peace and quiet.

