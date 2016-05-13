X- Men Apocalypse cast shoot a fun Dubsmash Video

Mumbai, May 13: The cast of the soon to be released X- Men Apocalypse shot for a fun Dubsmash video recreating their own version of the Harlem Shake.

X-Men Apocalypse is directed by Bryan Singer and stars James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), Oscar Isaac (Apocalypse), and introduces Sophie Turner (Jean Grey)

Following the critically acclaimed global smash hit X-Men: Days of Future Past, 20th Century Fox along with Director Bryan Singer returns with X-MEN: APOCALYPSE. X-Men: Apocalypse releases in India a week before U.S. on May 20th.