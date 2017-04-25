Xavi expects Manchester City to poach Tottenham star Dele Alli

London ,April25:Xavi expects Manchester City to make a move for Tottenham star Dele Alli during the close-season.

Alli has developed into one of Europe’s most sought-after players since moving to White Hart Lane in 2015 and the England international was recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year for the second season in succession.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months, but Xavi believes City will also be in the race for the midfielder due to Pep Guardiola’s desire to bring in English talent.

“I speak with Pep, and I know he thinks it is important to sign English players,” Xavi told The Sun.

“I am sure in the summer he will look also across Europe for players to improve the squad, but also I expect him to look in the Premier League as well.

“At the moment the best English player there is and also one of the best in Europe is Dele Alli. We are looking at a very special player.

“Technically he is the sort of player that Pep likes, the sort of player that suits the style of game that Pep likes his teams to play.

“I am sure it is not going to be a player that Tottenham will want to let go, but we know Manchester City have big resources.”

Honoured to be awarded the PFA young player of the year, couldn’t of done it without my team mates. Not stopping here, onwards and upwards pic.twitter.com/mq0ZDfLdF8 — Dele (@Dele_Alli) April 24, 2017

Allia has a contract with Spurs until June 2022.