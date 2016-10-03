Xbox One : Microsoft managed to sell only 20 mn consoles

New York, Oct 3 : US tech giant Microsoft originally aimed to sell 200 million consoles of Xbox One but only managed to sell about 20 million units since its launch in 2013, media reported on Monday.

“The goal that the team had was to figure out how could we sell 200 million game consoles. We have never seen a console sell that many units. The biggest individual console, the PS2, did 120 million or something like that,” technology website TechTimes quoted Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, as saying.

Xbox One houses TV capabilities and the company also created the Xbox Entertainment Studios, a division aimed at creating TV and film content for the console, similar to Netflix, but the product focussed more on media features rather than gaming, which turned out to be a mistake.

Sony in the past has sold over 150 million PlayStation 2 units and its PlayStation 4 was more powerful than the Xbox One and came in at $100 less.

Microsoft has also released Xbox One S, its smallest gaming machine that comes with a slightly redesigned controller, featuring textured grip, increased wireless range and Bluetooth support, that shows how much the company has changed since 2013.

With Project Scorpio, the company’s virtual reality and 4K gaming console in the pipeline, we can learn that company is moving in the right direction, the report added.