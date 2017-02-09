Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 4X in limited green ‘Hatsune Miku’ colour variant for Valentine day sale

NewDelhi, Feb9:Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 4X smartphone in China. We’ve seen leaks and rumours around this phone for sometime, and it looks like Xiaomi finally made it official. The smartphone will be available in Champagne Gold, Cherry Powder, Platinum Silver Grey and Matte Black colour options. There’s a special variant of the Redmi Note 4X in a green colour as well called ‘Hatsune Miku’, which will go on sale on Valentine’s day, but in limited quantities only.

The price and availability of the new smartphone is yet to revealed. Xiaomi will do so for the ‘Hatsune Miku’ colour on the day of the sale; the company has partnered with Japanese firm Crypton Future Media for this colour option. So far over 578,672 people have already registered for the sale of this green ‘Hatsune Miku’ colour variant.

Xiaomi is also giving away over 100 Redmi Note 4X smartphones as part of a Valentine’s Day challenge for lucky customers in China. In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 4X features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, which is the same as on the Redmi Note 4 that just launched in India.

Redmi Note 4X comes in a green colour variant, and there’s a pink Cherry coloured option as well.

It also comes with a 13 MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. Redmi Note 4X sports a big 4100mAh battery, same as the one on the Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi is sticking with a metal unibody design for the Redmi Note 4X, and it looks exactly the same as the Redmi Note 4 that was launched in India. The phone has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the RAM for the new Redmi Note 4x, though leaks indicate it will be 4GB. The base storage is also not yet confirmed. In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 4x is exactly the same as the Redmi Note 4, which was introduced in India. In China, Redmi Note 4 came with a MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC, while the Indian market got a Snapdragon 625 variant of Redmi Note 4.

In our review, the Redmi Note 4’s biggest plus point was the battery, which can easily last more than a day, even with heavy usage. Performance-wise, the new Snapdragon 625 SoC is supposed to be more power efficient, according to the company. We’ll have to wait and see how the new Redmi Note 4X is priced in China when it goes on sale on Valentine’s Day.