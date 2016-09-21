Xiaomi to bring crowdfunding platform to India

New Delhi,Sept21: Chinese tech firm Xiaomi may soon bring its ‘crowdfunding’ platform to India that will help start-ups working on consumer electronics to sell their wares through the medium.

In China, Xiaomi runs a crowdfunding platform where hardware start-ups submit their products and consumers can book them, helping these companies raise funds in the process.

While these are not Xiaomi-branded, the products are compatible with Xiaomi’s Mi Home app.

“We are open to bringing the programme but we will have to change certain things before we can launch it in India,” Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra told PTI.